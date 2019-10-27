Antetokounmpo settles fake “Greek Freak” merchandise lawsuit against artist

The NBA star said a Pennsylvania-based artist sold knock off products with his brand name on them

Giannis Antetokounmpo reached a deal with an artist to drop the lawsuit the NBA star brought over alleged knock-off “Greek Freak” merchandise.

According to court documents released, the Greek Freak hashed out a settlement with an artist named Jinder Bhogal.

In July, the NBA star had brought a federal lawsuit against Pennsylvania-based Bhogal accusing him of infringing on his trademark for his nickname “Greek Freak.” Antetokounmpo claimed the artist was selling merchandise on his website using his nickname. He said despite firing off cease and desists to the man, he continued to sell the rip-off merchandise.

The NBA star was not pleased and sued seeking $2 million per infringement and an injunction to prevent the man from continuing to sell the products.

The Milwaukee Bucks player finally settled the lawsuit against the artist in an out of court agreement.