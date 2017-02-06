Are these the scariest places? (one in Greece) (photos)

“Door to Hell” – Derweze, Turkmenistan

A natural gas field that Soviet engineers tried to burn off in 1971 has been burning constantly since then, and doesn’t appear that it will ever stop. When the Devil comes to Earth, it’ll probably be through here.

The Island of the Dolls – Mexico

This tiny island near Mexico City was inhabited by a recluse named Julián Santana Barrera who hung up the discarded dolls he found floating in surrounding river for 50 years to appease the spirit of a girl who drowned nearby which he said haunted him until he died of a heart attack near the same river. Can’t imagine why he was scared to death…

Pripyat, Ukraine



The town of almost 50,000 was quickly evacuated in the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which was nearby. Visit their famed amusement park, and you’ll come back glowing!

Capela dos Ossos – Évora, Portugal



The “Chapel of Bones” was built by a (super weird) monk in the 1500’s who decorated the building with the bones of an estimated 5,000 of his fellow monks. If that’s not creepy enough, two bodies hang from the ceiling, and one them is a child. Jesus would be proud.

Grand Hotel Prishtina – Pristina, Kosovo



The marquee hotel in in Kosovo’s capital isn’t so “grand” anymore. During the brutal Balkan Wars of the 90’s, Serbian militants used the hotel as a place for the torture and execution of their prisoners. Their Trip Adviser rating took quite the hit.

Catacombs of Paris



The network of tunnels under the City of Lights is over 200 miles long and is home to an estimated over 6 million bodies. Some parts of the catacombs are open to the public as an official museum, but other sections are off limits, yet are visited illegally by thousands of curious tourists and local troublemakers.

Aokigahara Forest – Japan



The beauty of this forest near the base of Mount Fuji, belies its nickname as the Suicide Forest. For over 60 years, about 100 people have killed themselves in the forest each year. It’s a severe problem in Japan that local authorities aren’t sure how to stop.

Semiramis Shipwreck-Greece



The site of the shipwreck near Vori Beach on the island of Andros is more eerie than haunted. But any site of decay is enough to give off spookish vibes and that’s what visiting this area feels like, especially when seen on an overcast day or close to nightfall.

source: geeksvip.com