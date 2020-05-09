Athenians take to the beaches as weather warms up (photos)

The beautiful weekend weather, combined with the relatively high temperatures and the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictive measures led many Athenians to nearby several beaches in Attica. Although there were some instances of beachgoers not observing social distancing, overall most were complying with the safety instructions.

See the photos at noon on Saturday at Vouliagmeni beach, Loutsa and Glyfada.

It should be reminded that at the beginning of the week the weather is forecast to spike with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius in the central and southern parts.