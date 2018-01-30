Athens to host 1st International Hellenic Gastronomy Conference

Taking place in March, the event is part of the Greek Taste Beyond Borders campaign to promote Greece’s cuisine food products abroad

Greek cuisine will gain international attention in March, with the 1st International Hellenic Gastronomy Conference taking place in Athens.

The event will be hosted on 5 March in the Banqueting Hall at the Athens Concert Hall as part of the Greek Taste Beyond Borders campaign.

Organised by Philip Koutras and Nikos Nasioutzik, the campaign was launched by Greece’s tourism and economy ministries together with the Athens Municipality and the Greek Federation of Restaurants & Associate Professions with the mission to promote Greece’s cuisine, food products, and gastronomic tourism globally.

The conference will see some of the country’s acclaimed chefs, wine specialists and food writers come together, including Elias Mamalakis, Vangelis Driskas and Aris Tsanaklidis.

It will be a chance to share their knowledge and to put forward ideas on tapping into new markets abroad in the presence of tourism professionals.

If all goes well, there are plans to host similar conferences in other cities across Europe and in the United States.

To see the full program (available in Greek), visit greektastebeyondborders.com/

Source: neoskosmos.com