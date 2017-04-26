Bianca Beauchamp: Super hot! (RACY PHOTOS)

Meet Bianca Beauchamp!

Beauchamp was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to a French Canadian father and an Italian mother. She was named after Bianca Jagger. Growing up in the low-income neighbourhood, Beauchamp managed to pass the entrance exam for an exclusive private school. After graduating high school, she began a course in French literature at CEGEP, hoping to become a high-school French teacher. After achieving her certificate, she began studying French at the Université du Québec à Montréal.

Beauchamp had met her future spouse, aspiring photographer Martin Perreault at the age of 17. Perreault convinced her to pose for photographs as his muse, and she began modelling for him. She bought her first latex dress at the age of 18.

In 1998, Beauchamp and Perreault founded the website Latex Lair. Beauchamp realised her passion for modelling outweighed that for teaching, therefore she left university at the age of 23 to pursue her modelling career.

Beauchamp was working at McDonald’s, a video store, a sex shop and as a strip-club waitress while establishing her career. She soon appeared in photoshoots for Bizarre, Heavy Rubber, Marquis, Nightlife, Penthouse, Playboy, Skin Two, and Whiplash.

In January 2007, Beauchamp became the first model to appear on the front cover of Bizarre magazine six times, and later in the same year represented Hype Energy at the 2007 Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix. Her photos have also been in several Playboy Special Editions and on the cover of Book of Lingerie Playboy Special Edition. She has also been on the cover of Playboy’s Girls of Canada calendar twice.

But enough talking! Click to enlarge & enjoy her work!