Man, 23, arrested over Manchester Arena terrorist attack

Police have arrested a man, 23, following the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

‘With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night’s horrific attack at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester,’ Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. Meanwhile, British MP Theresa May asid that police have identified the Manchester Arena attacker but it is too early in the investigation to release his name.

“The police and security services believe they know the identity of the perpetrator but at this stage of their investigations we cannot confirm his name,” the Prime Minister added.

“The police and emergency services have as always acted with great courage and on behalf of the country I want to express our gratitude to them – they acted in accordance with the plans they have in place and the exercises they conduct to test those plans and they performed with the utmost professionalism.”

The attack last night, which killed 22 people, is believed to have been carried out by a suicide bomber who died at the scene.

source: metro.co.uk