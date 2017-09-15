London metro blast dubbed a terrorist attack by authorities

A blast that ripped through a London Underground train this morning injuring about 20 people including a schoolboy was a terror attack.

There have been warnings a suspect armed with a knife is still on the run as bomb squads are called in to deactivate a second device.

This morning’s explosion left commuters with “facial burns” after a “fireball flew down a carriage” on a busy rush-hour train with The Telegraph reporting there is believed to be a second device.

People fled the station screaming as the blast sent flames flying with a Metro reporter at the scene saying people are “really badly burned” adding that “their hair was coming off”.

An exposion has occurred on a Tube train at Parsons Green, London, leaving victims with facial burns.

Witnesses said victims suffered facial injuries after a white cannister exploded.

One witness said there were “lots” of people injured after the explosion and a subsequent stampede.

She said: “I’m safe – just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station – huge stamped, lots injured. Not sure why – fire/explosion mentioned.”

Police confirmed they are investigating an “incident”.

Transport for London said: “We are investigating an incident at Parsons Green. Customers travelling btn Wimbledon & Earl’s Court are advised to use alternative routes.”

London Ambulance said: “We are on scene alongside @metpoliceuk at #ParsonsGreen. More information to follow.”

Shocked commuters took to Twitter to describe the scene.