British tourist gone missing on island of Ikaria in Greece

Her disappearance was reported by her partner to police

Authorities have launched a search operation following a report of a possible disappearance of British female tourist on the Greek island of Ikaria.

According to reports, the 34-year-old arrived on the island on August 3, with her 38-year-old Cypriot partner. The couple was scheduled to leave for Cyprus via Athens yesterday.

But on Monday morning, when her Cypriot companion woke up, he called the woman who told him she had gone jogging.

Time passed and the woman was not answering her phone, which led her partner to call the police and report she had gone missing on Monday at 12.40pm.

A search operation to locate the British tourist is underway as Police and the fire brigade is trying to determine her whereabouts. A helicopter is being used in the search.