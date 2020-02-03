British tourists “vote” Greece for 2020

Despite Brexit, the British tourists plan to increase their travels to Europe in 2020

British tourists are not being deterred at all by the reality of Brexit, as they are planning to increase their travels to continental Europe in 2020, with Greece still appearing as one of their most favourite destinations.

According to data from AlphaWise research on behalf of Morgan Stanley, the intention of the Brits to travel abroad in 2020 is at the highest level of the past five years.

Greece is a steady preference for the British, coming in third after Cyprus and Malta with just over 20%.

For the next 12 months, according to the survey, 79% of Britons say they plan to travel abroad this year, compared to 73% in 2019 and 68% in 2018 – the lowest for the last five years.