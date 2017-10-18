Chicago Bulls forward hospitalised after fight with teammate (video)

Chicago Bulls forwards Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis engaged in a physical altercation in practice Tuesday that resulted in Mirotic being hospitalized and sidelined indefinitely, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Mirotic was taken to the hospital Tuesday after their shoving altercation during practice ended with an alleged surprise punch from Portis to Mirotic’s face, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Mirotic is undergoing tests, but is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, league sources said.

Mirotic, 26, is in his fourth NBA season and was expected to be the Bulls’ starting power forward. A sharpshooter at 6-foot-10, Mirotic signed a two-year, $27 million contract to return to Chicago in free agency before the season.

Portis, 22, was the Bulls’ 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

