Chief of Hellenic Army General Staff Stefanis patrols area where Turks arrested two Greek soldiers (photos)

The Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff (HAGS), Lieutenant General Alkiviadis Stefanis patrolled the area where the two Greek soldiers were arrested by the Turkish forces in a symbolic move.

The head of HAGS visited the borderline between Greece and Turkey in Evros Saturday afternoon, an area under the military jurisdiction of the 3rd Mechanical Brigade “RIMINI”

sending a message to Turkey after the arrest of the two Greek servicemen who are currently held in a maximum security prison in Adrianople.

Lieutenant General Stefanis visited the parents of the two Greek soldiers, who will travel to Adrianople piston on Monday to see their children.