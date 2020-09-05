Coronavirus Greece: 156 new cases – 101 in Athens

Until now 160 patients have been discharged from the ICUs

Greece announced today, Monday, 156 new cases of coronavirus in the country, 13 of which were detected following checks at the country’s entry gates. The total number of cases is 11.663, of which 55,8% are men.

A total of 2.258 (19,4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 5.065 (43,4%) are related to an already known case.

Meanwhile, 42 patients are intubation. Their median age is 69 years, 10 (23,8%) are women and the rest are men, while 90,5% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older.

Until now 160 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.

Finally, 5 more deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 289, with 107 (37,0%) being women and the rest being men. The median age of death was 78 years and 96,2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

