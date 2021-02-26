Coronavirus Greece: 1,790 new cases, 371 intubated, 29 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,326 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The Greek authorities announced today the new laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus that were recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,790, of which 6 were identified after checks at the entrance gates of the country.

The total number of cases amounts to 188,201 (daily change + 1.0%), of which 51.8% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 62 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,462 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 29, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,439 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 371 (71.4% men). Their median age is 69 years and 84.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 270 (daily change -7.53%).

The median age of patients is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of fatalities is 79 years (range 15 to 103 years).