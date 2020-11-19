A total of 499 patients are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 153 (30,7%) are women and the rest are men while 81,6% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.
Coronavirus Greece: New record with 499 intubated, 3.227 new cases & 59 fatalities
The greatest concentration of new cases is in Thessaloniki, the second biggest city in Greece
The Greek competent authorities announced today 3.227 new cases of the new coronavirus in the country, of which 11 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 85.261, of which 53,6% are men.
4.725 (5,5%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 21.605 (25,3%) are related to an already known case.
427 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
Finally, there are 59 more recorded fatalities and 1.347 in total in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, 547 (40,6%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 80 years and 97,2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.
What causes great concern is the fact that Thessaloniki has 744 new cases compared to the 646 of Attica, although the latter has around 5 times the population of Thessaloniki.