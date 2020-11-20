Coronavirus Greece: Shocking negative record with 108 deaths & 522 intubated – 2.311 new cases

460 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Saturday’s announcement of EODY is shocking as in the last 24 hours there has been a large increase in the number of deaths in Greece from Covid-19.

For the first time the number of deaths exceeded 100 – it reached 108 from 72 which was the previous negative record – while the great pressure on the Health System continues as there was a new increase in the number of the intubated patients.

More specifically, EODY announced today 2.311 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 18 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 90.121, of which 53,4% ​​are men.

A total of 4.787 (5,3%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 22.901 (25,4%) are related to an already known case.

522 patients are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 149 (28,5%) are women and the rest are men, while 82,4% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years or older. 460 patients have been discharged from the ICU.