The total number of fatalities stand at 143 since the start of the outbreak.

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced on Saturday evening thee deaths and 8 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours.

This makes the total number of coronavirus cases in the country 2.620.

Right now there are 37 patients that are being treated in Intensive Care Units all over the country.

