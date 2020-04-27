Coronavirus Greece: Total cases reach 2.534, 2 deaths, 43 intubated

A total of 65 people have so far been discharged from ICUs

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced 17 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours which makes the total number of infections 2.534, while 2 new deaths were recorded.

The total number of fatalities is 136, 36 of which are women.

A 90,4% of the 136 had underlying conditions or their average age was above 70 years.

The average age of all the deceased was 74 years of age.

Some 43 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units, 11 of which are women.

An 89 pct of ICU patients have underlying conditions or are over 70 years of age, while 65 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

Professor Tsiodras stated that 66.094 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Greece thus far.

