Coronavirus: Three Greeks in quarantine in Chinese province

Three Greek nationals are in quarantine in the Chinese province of Hubei, according to diplomatic sources.

All the Greeks are in good health, according to the same sources, while they are in constant communication with the Greek Embassy in Beijing.

The Greek Foreign Ministry is in coordination with the relevant European authorities to repatriate them as soon as possible.

A climate of global concern has set in following the World Health Organization’s decision to declare a global emergency for the coronavirus. Outbreaks have reached 10,000, as the deadly virus is becoming an epidemic.