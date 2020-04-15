Countries where flights to and from Greece will continue to be banned until May 15

The Greek Civil Aviation Authority issued a new statement regarding the extension of the temporary suspension of flights until May 15 for specific countries, where travel bans are already in force.

In particular, with the NOTAMS issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19, the suspension of flights to and from the following countries would continue until May 15: Italy, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany to Greece and vice versa.

As with the previous NOTAMS issued by the CAA, the temporary suspension of flights excludes cargo flights, sanitary, humanitarian aid, aircraft return flights only with its crew (ferry flights), state flights, emergency flights, military flights (military- these flights do not apply to Turkey), Frontex flights, refuelling, support flights of the Greek National Health System and the flights of repatriation of Greek Citizens.

