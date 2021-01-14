Covid-19 Greece – 599 new cases and 33 deaths on Thursday

A total of 1,006 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The Greek authorities announced 599 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) Thursday, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 147,283, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 5,682 (3.9%) cases were related to travel from abroad and 44,815 (30.4%) are related to an already known case.

328 patients were being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years; 227 (69.2%) of the intubated are men, while 86.1% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,006 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 33 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 5,387in the country, of which 3,183 (59.1%) were men.

Their median age is 79 years and 95.4% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

