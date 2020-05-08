Covid-19 Greece: Two new deaths, 13 new cases, 2.691 confirmed cases total

A total of 85 people have so far been discharged from ICUs

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Friday evening announced 13 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 2 new deaths.

The deaths included that of former health minister and cardiologist Dimitris Kremastinos, who was responsible for setting up heart clinics at Greek hospitals. Kremastinos was remembered by all speakers at the briefing, and earlier by the government and several political parties.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2,691. Some 603 cases were infected abroad and 1,349 in Greece.

Fatalities stand at 150 since the start of the outbreak; 40 of them were women. Of the 150, a 93.3 pct had underlying health issues and/or their average age was 70 years or more. The average age of all the deceased was 75 years of age.

See Also:

Greece in bilateral talks with countries for opening of inbound foreign flights

Some 32 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units with an average age of 67 years and 9 of these are women. A 97 pct of ICU patients have underlying health issues and/or are over 70 years of age.

Another 85 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

Some 94,291 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece since the start of the outbreak.

Source: amna