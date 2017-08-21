Deputy FM Quick in Cyprus

He will participate in the 19th World Conference of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots & the third trilateral meeting Greece-Cyprus-Israel

Deputy Foreign Minister Terence Quick will participate in the 19th World Conference of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots and the third trilateral meeting Greece-Cyprus-Israel.

He will also be received by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kassoulides and Education Minister Costas Kadis.

At an invitation of the Commissioner to the Presidency for Humanitarian Affairs and Overseas Affairs Fotis Fotiou, Quick will address the conference on behalf of the Greek government. Cyprus President Anastasiades will declare the opening of the conference.

Greece, Cyprus and Israel on Monday reviewed their cooperation on diaspora policies during a meeting held in Nicosia, between Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Greeks Abroad Terens Quick, Cyprus Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Affairs Fotis Fotiou and Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky. They agreed that a programme of actions on diaspora issues will be announced the following spring.

