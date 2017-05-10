DW: Brussels and IMF deliberate for total solution on Greek issue

After the agreement reached between Greece and its creditors at a staff level, the IMF and the Europeans are trying to find common grounds in an effort to achieve a solution on restructuring the Greek debt, a necessary precondition for the IMF to continue to take part in the Greek program. According to Deutsche Welle (DW), which cites an EU source, the Europeans and the IMF will consult on the sidelines of the Ministerial G7 Summit meeting, scheduled to take place on May 11 and 13 in Bari, Italy. They are attempting to prepare a draft plan that will initially be discussed at a Eurozone staff level at the EuroWorkingGroup (EWG), before being passed on for approval at the May 22 EuroGroup.