Massive eagle attacks a girl in shocking video! (video)

The incident took place during a show in Kyrgyzstan

Video footage shows the shocking moment an eagle swoops down and attacks a young girl in Kyrgyzstan.

The horrific attack came during a show when spectators were watching hunting birds of prey with their handlers.

The child suddenly ran from the spectator area just as the eagle was released.

The video shows how the bird – with a wingspan of more than 6ft – targets the girl believing her to be the prey it was supposed to catch during the performance.

Luckily for the girl, the bird’s handler comes to free the child from its giant claws just in time.

A hunter on horseback also arrives to assist.

The girl was taken back to her mum who was also watching the performance at a local festival, called Teskey Zheek in the country’s Issyk-Kul region.

