Flights from these countries continue to be banned to/from Greece

The Civil Aviation Authority extended the NOTAM until the end of June, allowing all international flights to arrive / depart only at Athens International Airport, “Eleftherios Venizelos”.

Specifically, the CAA announced the revision of a directive that permits the arrivals / departures of all international flights only at the Athens airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” (DAA). The specific aviation directive, which is part of the preventive measures against Covid-19, is now valid until Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 23:59, and excludes flights from other Greek airports.

The directive means the continuation of the suspension of all passenger flights to and from Greece with Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands until midnight on 31 May 2020.

The temporary ban on flights to and from Turkey, Albania and Northern Macedonia until June 14, 2020 at 23:59.

The temporary ban on entry into the country of non-European citizens and the measure of mandatory preventive quarantine of 14 days for passengers (of all nationalities) arriving in our country from all international destinations until Sunday 31 May 2020 at 23:59.