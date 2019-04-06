Floods and heavy rainfall affect Crete

The extreme weather has affected the whole of Greece

Crete is feeling the effects of the heavy rainfall, as areas across the island have experienced floods while the level of rain rose to 110mm in only 4 minutes in the Municipality of Archanon Asterousion.

Authorities are on high alert and are trying to address the situation, as the bad weather has resulted in roads flooding, with rising water covering bridges.

As the mayor of Archanon Asterousion, Manolis Kokosalis said, areas such as Pyrgos, Charakas, Samania, etc., have suffered great disasters from floods.

The municipality of Viannos has also suffered from the severe weather from the early hours, resulting in many problems due to rocks sliding on both the provincial and the municipal road network.

The municipality in cooperation with the Region of Crete has been working since the morning to repair the damage. The civil protection services have decided to close a number of roads to prevent any accidents.

Rain and heavy storms have been reported throughout the country since Friday night, while the bad weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

It was raining all evening in Thessaly, mainland Greece (Sterea Ellada), the Peloponnese and Cyclades.

The extraordinary weather report issued by EMY is still in effect with the main features being heavy rains and storms, which may be accompanied by hailstorms, and the gale force south-eastern winds in the central and southern countries.