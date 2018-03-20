Shocking! French mother admits killing her five babies!

A French woman has gone on trial accused of killing five of her newborn babies, after keeping the pregnancies secret from her family and friends.

Ramona Hernandez-Canete, 37, was arrested after one of her teenage children discovered a baby’s body inside a freezer bag in a laundry basket.

Her husband, Juan Carlos Hernandez-Canete, called the police after the body was found. He told investigators he had not known his wife was pregnant on the five occasions between 2005 and 2015, despite the pregnancies reaching full term. Residents of the village where the family lived also said they had not known.

A postmortem examination established that the baby, a boy, had been born alive 48 hours earlier.

On searching the family home at Louchats in the Gironde, 30 miles south of Bordeaux, detectives found the bodies of four more newborn infants in a freezer.

