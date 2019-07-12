Giannis Antetokounmpo 75th in Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities for 2019

The “Greek Freak” has earned an estimated sum of 43.2 million in 2019 so far

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the 75th highest-paid celebrity in the planet for 2019, according to Forbes. The “Greek Freak” has earned an estimated sum of 43.2 million in 2019 so far.

Antetokounmpo, currently the highest-paid European basketball player, is one of the 10 hoopers featured in the list. Lebron James is ranked first among basketball players and 17th overall with an earning of 89 million.

Forbes analyzes Antetokounmpo’s earning as follows:

•The Greek Freak extended his Nike deal and bumped its annual pay from $20,000 to $9 million.

•The compensation from his Nike deal will climb with the release of his first signature sneaker in 2019.

•In 2016, Antetokounmpo agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that runs through the 2020-21 season.

•The three-time All-Star led the league in efficiency rating and win shares during the 2018-19 season; he was top ten in scoring, rebounds, and blocks.

source eurohoops/Forbes