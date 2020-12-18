Greece: 901 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths in 24 hours

The Greek authorities announced today 901 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 6 were detected after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 130.485, of which 52,5% are men, 5.196 (4,0%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 38.050 (29,2%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 534 patients are treated by intubation. Their median age is 66 years, 165 (30,9%) are women and the rest are men. 77.3% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older.

797 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there were 58 more recorded deaths and 4.102 deaths in total in the country 1.654 (40,3%) women and the rest men. Their median was 79 years and 95,7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

