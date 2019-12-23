Greek bus driver in Germany saves baby from chocking to death

A Greek bus diver became the hero of a small German town after rescuing a two-year-old baby girl from chocking to death in the town of Bietigheim-Bissingen.

Angelos Tzinzios from Rhodope, who has been working in Germany for the past two years, was on his break last Thursday at the city’s central bus station when he noticed a baby girl chocking after swallowing a plastic object.

While all those present froze at the sight, Angelos kept his cool and sprang into action offering the baby girl first aid. His move proved decisive as he saved the baby from certain death. After his intervention, the ambulance came on the scene and transported the girl to hospital where it was taken care of.

The baby’s parents visited the Greek bus driver’s workplace the next day to express their gratitude to him, while his Facebook page was inundated with congratulations comments from hundreds of friends and acquaintances.