The Greek national basketball team defeated Israel (82-61) in its second qualifying match for the 2018 China World Cup in Crete. Unlike the match against Britain, the Greek team has the help of three starters, Nick Calathes, Thanasis Antetokounmopo and Vougioukas, all Panathinaikos players. Nick Calathes and Dusan Sakota led the scoring with 11 points each. The Greek team goes to 2 wins out of 2 played.