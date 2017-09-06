Greece defeat Poland (95-77) in Eurobasket to advance to last 16

Despite a poor showing in the group stage of the 2017 Eurobasket championships, the Greek national basketball team managed to scrape through to the final 16 knock out round after defeating Poland (95-77) in the last match of Group A. Nick Calathes led the Greek charge and hekped the team record only their second win in the group which proved enough to ensure them a berth in Saturday’s sudden death match against Lithuania.
Greece to face Lithuania on Saturday