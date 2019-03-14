Greece last in EU in vacant job positions: Eurostat

Greece came last in the EU in terms of available jobs for the last quarter of 2018, according to data published Monday by Eurostat.

The available jobs Index in Greece was 0.4%, compared with 0.7% in the previous quarter and 0.1% in the same quarter of 2017. Bulgaria, Ireland, Spain, and Portugal followed with (0, 9%).

In the EU and the Eurozone, the average was 2.3% in the last quarter of 2018, compared with 2.2% and 2.1% respectively in the previous quarter and 2% a year earlier. The highest number of available jobs was recorded in the Czech Republic (6%), followed by Belgium and Germany (3.4%).

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the vacant job positions rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased in twenty EU member states, remained stable in Belgium, Cyprus, Finland, and Sweden, but fell in Estonia, Ireland and Croatia (- 0.1%) and Lithuania (-0.2%). The largest increases were recorded in the Czech Republic (+ 1.6%), Austria (+ 0.8%), Malta (+ 0.7%) and Germany (+ 0.6%).