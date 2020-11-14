Greece passes 1,000-death mark from Covid-19 – 2,835 cases on Saturday

The Hellenic National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 2,835 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday, of which 15 were detected at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases is 72,510, of which 54% are men.

4,622 (6.4%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 18,812 (25.9%) are related to an already known case.

366 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 64 years with 112 (30.6%) being females and the rest men, while 80.9% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 370 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 38 new deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 1,035 in the country. Of the fatalities, 416 (40.2%) are women and the rest men. Their median is 80 years with 96.8% suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.