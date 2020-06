In the previous auction of same bond last month the interest rate was higher, at 0,36%

Greece successfully auctioned on Wednesday a six-month Treasury bond issue raising 1,3 billion Εuros from the market at an interest of 0,25%.

In the previous auction of same bond last month the interest rate was higher, at 0,36%.

The Public Debt Management Authority said that bids submitted totaled 2,312 billion Εuros, 2,31 times more than the asked sum of 1 billion Εuros.

