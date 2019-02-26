Greece vies for the 2019 Davis Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas also announced he would be part of the Greek national team for the competition

The Hellenic Tennis Federation submitted a formal request to host the 2019 Davis Cup in Greece. The request was conveyed to the International Tennis Federation at the premises of the Tatoi Club in September 2019.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 11th ranked player in the ATP’s list, will be part of the Greek national team.

The final decision on where the Davis Cup will be decided on 05/03/2019 in London with our country competing in Group III of the Euro-African Zone, which includes 8 countries. Our opponents are the Republics of North Macedonia, Estonia, Latvia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro, Poland.