Greek and Bulgarian commandos in joint military exercise (photos)

The two units took part in the drill in the framework of “The Balkan Solidarity 2019 Distinguished Visitors Day (EAD)

Greek and Bulgarian special forces took part in a joint drill in the framework of “The Balkan Solidarity 2019 Distinguished Visitors Day (EAD) which was held in Nevrokopi, East Macedonia and Thrace on Friday, November 1st.

General Christos Christodoulou, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) attended the exercise as did his Bulgarian counterpart, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Bulgaria, General Andrey Botsev.

During their meeting, the two men discussed matters of mutual interest related to the co-operation of the two states, as well as the security environment in the Balkans.