Greek authorities arrest Turkish national trying to smuggle ancient Greek artifacts

The man had numerous coins from Ancient Greek and Roman era in his possession

Greek port authorities arrested a Turkish national who was attempting to smuggle ancient Greek artifacts out of the country to France.

Among other items, port authorities confiscated numerous ancient coins found in the possession of the 42-year-old man who tried to flee Greece at the international port of Igoumenitsa in western Greece.

During checks of the Regional Drug Enforcement unit of the Port Authority, 121 coins of copper and silver from the Hellenistic-Roman and Byzantine ears were found in the man’s vehicle. The search also revealed 3 rings with a bezel, a simple bronze link, a lead sealer, and an intact clay lamp.

The Igoumenitsa Port Authority, which is carrying out the preliminary investigation, confiscated all the findings, which will be handed over to the Ephorate of Antiquities of Thesprotia.