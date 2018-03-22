Greek female pilot excels in multinational military excercise

When the Hellenic Airf Force announced the plan to host the ‘Iniochos 2018’ joint military excercise, from 13 to 23 March, it set as objective “to provide realistic operational training in conditions that resemble a complex multi-threat combat environment to maximize the operational readiness of the Air Force.”

What it did not anticipate, was that the Exercise, conducted throughout the FIR of Athens with the participation of a large number of aircraft forces from Greece, Cyprus, Italy, the UK, the US and the UAE, would see one officer rising to the status of a superstar.

(Second Flight Lieutenant Acheillia Georgakila)

This was the case for Second Flight Lieutenant Acheillia Georgakila, whose performance impressed all those watching from the ground at the Andravida airport, and particularly the international press delegation. The second woman to fly a Greek Air Force F-4 Phantom fighter jet, Georgakila spoke to the Greek media, raising the issue of women serving in the Greek Air Force.

Despite the fact that the numbers are growing, most of them are serving in helicopter and transport units, she stressed. She is currently the only one flying a fighter aircraft, and operating its weapons system.

Source: neoskosmos