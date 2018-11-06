Greek Film Days in Prague

Greek Film Days were specially planned to be launched in October this year, in order to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia’s Independence

The Embassy of Greece in Prague, in cooperation with the Czech National Film Archive, presents from 18-20 October 2018 the first edition of the festival Greek Film Days.

The festival features four feature films, as well as 7 short animation films, curated by the Animasyros International Film Festival + Agora.

In addition, the festival includes also a Masterclass at the University of New York in Prague, on the subject of Film Production in the Mediterranean countries at the time of the crisis, led by prominent Greek film director and producer Stella Theodorakis.

On the occasion of this initiative, the Ambassador of Greece at the Czech Republic, Efthimios Efthimiadis, said: “Our aim is for this Festival to become an institution that will still constitute a powerful step in the communication between Greeks and Czechs: two peoples with deep historical links and existing multiple channels of communication within the European family “.

Source: thegreekobserver