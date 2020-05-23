Greek Foreign Minister Dendias blasts fake news about ‘lost’ Greek territory

Some news outlets claimed Turkish forces established a permanent presence in Greek sovereign land near the town of Feres, Evros

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias on Saturday denounced news reports that claimed Turkish security forces established a permanent presence in Greek sovereign land near the town of Feres, Evros, in a post on social media.

The minister wrote that “it’s a shame how someone takes on fake news and claims that their country’s territory has been occupied by a foreign power. The ludicrousness goes hand in hand with irresponsibility,” Dendias pointed out.

Earlier on Saturday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry posted the following statement: “With regard to the recent dissemination of fake news, we stress that no foreign power is on Greek territory. The government has proven that it knows how to defend the borders of Greece and Europe and our sovereign rights.”

source amna.gr