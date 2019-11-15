Greek model voted 2nd most handsome man in the world

He came in second in the Mister Universal Ambassador

A Greek model has come second in the Mister Universal Ambassador competition for 2019.

Andreas Botaitis represented Greece at the international competition held in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old had won first place earlier this year in Greece’s national Mister GS Hellas 2019 competition, securing him a place in Tokyo.

Hailing from Katerini, Botaitis has relocated to Athens where he works as a nutritionist and model.

Fourteen models in total took part in the competition, with Josue Rodriguez from the Dominican Republic taking out the top spot.

After the results were announced, it was revealed that Greece will be the host country for the next Mister Universal Ambassador competition in 2020, set to take place in the Greek capital.

