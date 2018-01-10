Greek PM Tsipras meets with Italian PM Gentiloni in Rome (photos)

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras met in Rome with his Italian counterpart, Paolo Gentiloni on the sidelines of the Euro-Med Summit in the capital of Italy, Wednesday. It is the fourth meeting of the countries in the European south will focus on “social Europe” and the changes necessary for the democratisation of the EU’s structure and will see the leaders of seven countries (France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus and Malta) take part.

The Greek PM is expected to raise the issue of the refugee crisis and the need for the EU to provide greater solidarity to the countries in the first line, while he also plans to bring the matter of respect to international law in the Aegean Sea and a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem to the fore. The goal of the 7 leaders is to create a new dynamic for a social Europe and they will examine a declaration of a more sovereign, socially just and democratic Europe. They are expected to underline the necessity for a revision of the Eurozone, a common EU budget aimed at promoting a more growth-friendly and democratic environment by supporting a series of new initiatives.