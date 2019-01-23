Greek PM Tsipras tweets his condolences on death of Themos

Jan, 23 2019 Author: Thema Newsroom

Death and life have their own rules, PM wrote

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras in a tweet expressed his condolences for the loss of Themos Anastasiadis.

“Themos Anastasiadis was one of the most adversaries of the left and me personally. Life and death, however, have their own rules that require respect, beyond and above any differences.
My condolences to the family, friends and colleagues.”

 

