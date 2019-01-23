Greek PM Tsipras tweets his condolences on death of Themos

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras in a tweet expressed his condolences for the loss of Themos Anastasiadis.
“Themos Anastasiadis was one of the most adversaries of the left and me personally. Life and death, however, have their own rules that require respect, beyond and above any differences.
My condolences to the family, friends and colleagues.”
Ο Θέμος Αναστασιάδης υπήρξε από τους πιο σφοδρούς πολέμιους της Αριστεράς και εμού προσωπικά. Η ζωή κι ο θάνατος όμως, έχουν τους δικούς τους κανόνες που επιβάλλουν τον σεβασμό πάνω και πέρα από διαφορές. Τα συλλυπητήρια μου στην οικογένεια, στους φίλους και τους συνεργάτες του
