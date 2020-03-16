Greek Stock Market crashes by over 10% on Monday

It is the 3rd times since February that the market dropped over 10%

The Athens Stock Market is in the midst of a deep plunge, as investors continued dumping shares, leading the general index dropping by over 10% on Monday. It is the 3rd session since February 24th where the index dropped by 0ver 10%.

The Index closed the session down 12.24% to 484.40 points.

The sell-off, however, came with a turnover of 62.4m euros, indicating that, despite the panic, most investors are suffering losses stoically that have exceeded about 46% of market highs.

European markets collapsed following the U.S Fed’s decision yesterday to cut interest rates, amid the spread of the virus to European countries that have shut down much of their economic activity.

