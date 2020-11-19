Greeks 3 times more stressed out due to Covid-19 effects, global study finds

Greeks feel between 2 to 3 times more stressed, lonely, and angry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to other countries, according to the preliminary results from the international study of the Collaborative Outcomes study on Health and Functioning during Infection Times (COH–FIT).

Specifically, the increase in stress levels, loneliness, and anger is 2 or 3-fold in Greece in comparison to other countries included in the study, where the elderly have suffered less of the impact of the pandemic as they have in Greece.

also read

The top 10 most affordable cities to live in during the covid-19 pandemic

On the other hand, the improvement of the levels of socially beneficial or altruistic behaviour is twice or even three times higher in Greece than in other countries that participated in the research. In other countries, the level of improvement in the levels of this behaviour in the elderly found in Greece was not observed.

The Global Study in Health and Functionality in Transmissible Periods of Infection (COH-FIT Study) is a large, international study of the general population of all countries affected by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic causing COVID-19 . The aim is to investigate factors that affect physical and mental health in times of contagious infections and restrictive measures (eg traffic restriction, social distancing, quarantine) and to identify protective factors that could lead to the development of prevention and intervention strategies. COVID-19 virus pandemic and in the future, in case of other pandemic conditions.

So far, 108,000 people from all over the world have participated.