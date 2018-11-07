Greeks believe their culture is superior to others, Pew Survey shows (infographic)

According to a Pew Research Centre Survey, Greeks were the most chauvinistic among all the Europeans, as 89% agreed with the statement “our people are not perfect but our culture is superior to others”. Around Europe, some nationalities displayed more chauvinism than others.

The survey set out to answer the question of which people were more arrogant than others by surveying 56,000 adults across Europe. Respondents were asked whether they agree with the statement “our people are not perfect but our culture is superior to others”. The following map shows the share of people in different countries considering their own culture to be superior to others and there are certainly some interesting results. Take Portugal where 47 percent of people agree with the above statement compared to just 20 percent in neighbouring Spain.

The most chauvinistic attitudes towards culture were recorded across Eastern Europe with Romania (66 percent), Bulgaria (69 percent) and Russia (also 69 percent) on top.

source: statista