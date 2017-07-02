Hugh Jackman writes “Yassou” in photo from Greek holidays (photos)

“Yassou” (Hello) wrote Aussie Hollywood superstar Hugh Jack Jackman in a selfie he shared with his 13.3 million Instagram followers. The 49-year-old family oriented actor, is on holidays enjoying the sun and culture of Greece with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their two children, Oscar, 17, and Ava, 11. In another photo he posted he writes “Thank and good night Greece” with an amazing sunset as the backdrop. Hugh Jackman revealed in a past interview that one of his paternal great grandfathers was a Greek named Nicholas Isidor Bellas.