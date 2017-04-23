IMF Communications Director Rice denies reports Fund is split on approach to Greek issue

The Director of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Communications Department, Gerry Rice denied a New York Times report according to which the Fund disagreed on how to approach the Greek issue. Following the end of the IMF’s press briefing, Mr. Rice stated categorically that the organisation, which has been funding the Greek bailout program since 2010, and has repeatedly expressed concerns over the viability of the Greek debt and the high primary surplus targets set by its European partners in the Greek program, had internal disputes over how to approach the program.