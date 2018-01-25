IMF head Lagarde says completion of reforms and debt relief for Greece needed, after meeting with Greek PM at Davos

“We agreed to cooperate on the common goals of completing reforms and securing debt relief,” said the IMF director, Christine Lagarde after meeting with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the Worl Economic Forum at Davos, Thursday.

“The completion of reforms and debt relief by European partners of Greece are essential to sustain sustainable growth and Greece’s successful exit from the formal funding programme later in the year,” said Christine Lagarde.

The meeting between the Greek PM and the head of the IMF was held in a positive atmosphere, according to a source.

Foreign media correspondents covering the meeting posted photos of the two on their twitter feeds smiling and in a light mood.

At the end of the meeting, Christine Lagarde in a tweet said she had met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and congratulated him on Greece’s progress in economic reforms.